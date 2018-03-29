Kristin Kreuk breaks silence on involvement in ‘Smallville’ co-star’s alleged sex trafficking cult

Former Smallville star Allison Mack has been in the headlines due to her involvement with NXIVM, a self-help group that is alleged to be a sex-trafficking cult, after NXIVM (pronounced “Nexium”) leader Keith Raniere was arrested and charged with keeping women as sex slaves and branding them as his property.

Mack, who played teen reporter Chloe Sullivan on the young Superman series, has been accused of recruiting young women into the cult in order to turn them into sex slaves; Mack is believed to have assumed control of the group after Raniere’s arrest, and is expected to be arrested next.

Due to the notoriety of the cult (also known as DOS), it emerged that Mack joined the group alongside fellow Smallville star Kristin Kreuk, who took to Twitter on Thursday to break her silence about her involvement in the group, refuting rumours that she was involved in recruiting young women in the cult.

According to Kreuk — now starring in CBC drama “Burden of Truth” — she was 23 when she took what she understood to be a “self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program.”

However, the Vancouver-born actress maintains that she “left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those were were still involved,” and says that “accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false.”

For the record, my dear friend @MsKristinKreuk was never in the inner circle of #NXIVM. She never recruited sex slaves and has been out since 2013 before shit got weird. She is a lovely person who should not be dragged into this mess. Thank you. #Cult #DOS #freedom #TRUTH https://t.co/9PYiBgDOTe — sarah edmondson (@sarahjedmondson) March 29, 2018

In fact, Kreuk says she is “horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”

Kreuk’s version of events has been backed up by actress Sarah Edmonson, who co-starred with Kreuk in Vancouver-shot teen drama Edgemont, who wrote on Twitter that Kreuk “never recruited sex slaves and has been out since 2013 before s**t got weird. She is a lovely person who should not be dragged into this mess.”