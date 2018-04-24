Winnipeg Jets to face off against Predators in Nashville Friday night

The NHL has announced the schedule for the opening games of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets will be in Nashville to face off against the Predators Friday April 27.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Winnipeg time (8 p.m. ET).

Elsewhere in the league, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Washington Capitals while the San Jose Sharks take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Both of those matchups are scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the winner of the Boston-Toronto series on Saturday.

The schedule for the rest of the conference semi-finals hasn’t been announced yet.