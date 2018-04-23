Winnipeg fans blocked from buying tickets to NHL playoff games in Nashville

If you were thinking about getting tickets and making the trip south to watch the Jets take on the Predators in round two of the NHL playoffs, think again.

The Nashville club is limiting who is able to buy tickets on ticketmaster.

Their site has the following message posted:

RESTRICTED SALES AREA

To better serve Nashville Predators fans, a restricted sales area has been implemented for this Nashville Predators game at the Bridgestone Arena. Sales will be restricted to residents of the Nashville Predators television viewing area – Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside the viewing area will be canceled without notice and refunds given.

Restricted ticket sales is nothing new.

Nashville blocked sales to Pittsburgh during the 2017 Stanley Cup final and the same practice was used when Tampa Bay was in the playoffs in 2015.

Global News has reached out to the Winnipeg Jets for comment.