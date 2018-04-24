Melania Trump’s hat steals the show at state arrival ceremony

Hats off to Melania Trump, who’s enormous headgear at this morning’s traditional state arrival ceremony to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte, gave her the edge in the battle of the white ensembles between her and the chic French first lady.

Both women were elegantly dressed in white suits, with Macron sporting a Chanel-inspired bouclé jacket with black leather details over a matching shift dress and Trump in a white belted Michael Kors skirt suit (which reportedly cost a cool $2,195). But it was the latter’s ample Hervé Pierre-designed chapeau that turned heads and lit up Twitter.

Pierre is a favourite of the American first lady — he has acted as her stylist in the past and designed her inauguration ball gown, which was also white.

But it is perhaps his latest creation — the chapeau de résistance, if you will — that has social media in a tizzy, drawing comparisons to Beyoncé’s “Formation” video as well as references as varied as Olivia Pope, Jude Law and Bo Derek.

getting some serious Beyoncé Formation vibes from Melania's hat this morning pic.twitter.com/9yp9X8isAt — Niccole (@niccoleinDC) April 24, 2018

Melania wants to be Beyoncé in that hat. pic.twitter.com/HZVpkSW4K1 — K Kelly (@GrainOfSands) April 24, 2018

Melania with the Young Pope hat pic.twitter.com/PqwI4bqO9A — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 24, 2018

Bo Derek wore it better back in the day! ⚡️ “People can't stop comparing Melania Trump's hat to Beyoncé's” by @businessinsiderhttps://t.co/dhOoMPEUmj pic.twitter.com/l8tARKq7X1 — El Guapo (@MoonBoot1960) April 24, 2018

I'm getting serious Alejandro Jodorowsky vibes from Melania Trump's hat pic.twitter.com/4Y0u2LChTd — Austin McCollum (@Austins_Day) April 24, 2018

I figured out where I've seen Melania Trump's hat before. pic.twitter.com/YhWnPLJY0I — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) April 24, 2018

Hats off to Brigitte Macron, who just managed a flawless French two-cheek kiss under and around Melania Trump's enormous flat-brim hat. Which is gorgeous. — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) April 24, 2018

Is Melania Trump’s white hat a symbol of morality like Olivia Pope’s? pic.twitter.com/JZRHL7iuOi — KOlive (@kmomonahan) April 24, 2018

It’s unknown what Trump will wear for Tuesday night’s state dinner — although considering she topped her Dolce & Gabbana dress last night with a Givenchy cape, all signs point to another nod to French fashion. Perhaps we can look forward to a gigantic beret.