Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee narrowly endorses expanded gambling in London

London’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) narrowly voted 7-5 in favour of expanded gambling Monday night, adding that a new casino should stay at the Western Fair district.

Originally, the public consultation meeting was held to allow for feedback on whether council should move forward with a casino somewhere in the city, but that quickly turned into heated debate over where a casino should actually be.

“This part of Old East Village has needed rejuvenation for quite awhile, and a casino will definitely help speed up that process,” said Roger Caranci, who is involved in a 480-unit development near the Western Fair site.

The SPPC passed a motion 11-1 that was not binding, but said that council “prefers a casino” at the Western Fair.

“If the Western Fair were to not have gaming at its site, then without question, that would dramatically change the game of racing in Southwestern Ontario,” said reproduction manager of Seelster Farms, Ann Straatman.

Gateway Casinos remains in talks with the Western Fair and city hall to negotiate a better lease deal at the fairgrounds. Recently, the company has threatened to move elsewhere if discussions don’t progress.

“I don’t want to vote in favour of the expansion, but in the event that we do vote in favour of the expansion, then I certainly agree that it should be at the Western Fair,” said Coun. Harold Usher.

“But if we don’t vote in favour of the expansion, well there is nothing stopping Gateway from moving the casino somewhere else in the region. We will have all the same problems that come with gambling and make absolutely nothing from it,” he said.

Coun. Jesse Helmer brought forward an amendment to 4.1 b), asking that the Civic Administration be directed back to report on how the OLG and Gateway Casinos will aid limiting harms in the region due to gambling.

“I very much appreciate where Coun. Helmer’s motion is coming from, but ultimately, this should be an issue the province is dealing with,” said Coun. Josh Morgan.

“There are millions of dollars going to the province of Ontario here. The burden should be on their shoulders, not council’s,” he said.

Council eventually voted 11-1 in favour of Coun. Helmer’s motion, with Coun. Phil Squire voting against it.

“I’ve seen the repercussions of addictive gambling. When they lose, it’s not very much fun at home,” Squire said.

“We were here today to decide whether or not we wanted expanded gambling here in London, and now, we are going way down the road and are trying to solve the evils of gambling, so I won’t support this,” he said.

Gateway Casinos’ proposed $140-million casino complex will have up to 1,200 slot machines and 50 live table games.

A final vote goes in front of full city council on Tuesday.