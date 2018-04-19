Survey shows support for expanding gaming in London

An online survey suggests a majority of Londoners are in support of expanding casino gaming in the city.

In all, 727 people participated in the survey, which was available online for a three-week stretch in March.

Of those surveyed, 69 per cent were in support of adding additional slots and live-table games like poker, blackjack and roulette. Reasons for support were split equally among job creation, economic impact and a need for added entertainment in London.

As far as the 31 per cent who were opposed to the idea, 62 per cent felt it would have a negative impact on the community.

The strategic priorities and policy committee will discuss the survey during a public meeting Monday.

City staff are recommending council approve expanded gaming for London based on the fact the city is already host to an OLG gaming facility.

Gateway, Canada’s largest private casino operator, took over slot operations at Western Fair in May. The current lease, which costs Gateway $6 million a year, expires in 2020.

In 2012, London told the province the city was a willing host community for gaming and the city supports an expanded gaming program. The city has since been soliciting public feedback on the issue.