Casino expansion on the agenda at London City Hall

Gateway Casinos says the process to move forward with a new $142-million expansion in London has been a bit frustrating, but the group is excited about making their plans a reality.

The strategic priorities and policy committee will have a couple things to consider during their Monday meeting. They will take a look at whether the city should allow expanded gaming within the current casino, and will look into the results of a recent survey done by Gateway.

The online poll gathered information from 727 people over a three-week period, with 69 per cent of respondents saying they were in favour of adding additional slots and live-table games like poker, blackjack and roulette.

Gateway Casino’s Rob Mitchell tells 980 CFPL they still haven’t nailed down a location as talks continue with the Western Fair to see if they can expand since the city declined its offer to buy the property.

“We’re still very optimistic, London is a great city, it’s been a great city for the casino as it exists currently. We’re just looking for an opportunity to expand.”

Gateway, Canada’s largest private casino operator, took over slot operations at Western Fair in May. The current lease, which costs Gateway $6 million a year, expires in 2020.

In 2012, London told the province the city was a willing host community for gaming and the city supports an expanded gaming program. The city has since been soliciting public feedback on the issue.

Monday’s meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 4 p.m. at city hall.