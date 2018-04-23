LISTEN: Emotional intelligence, the key trait that will help your career

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

A lot of the time it can be difficult to know what employers are looking for; many job-seekers wonder what traits and skills will land them their dream job.

Shannon Brown with Adecco, a recruitment and employment agency, says prospective employees can focus on one thing: emotional intelligence. She says employers want to see people who have the ability to adapt to change, particularly as technology continues to play a bigger role in the workplace.

Brown says finding talented employees can sometimes be challenging, but those who have the ability to pivot quickly will immediately stand out.

