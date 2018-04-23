2 rifles among items stolen in string of break and enters outside Halifax

RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters outside Halifax late last week in which two firearms were among the items stolen.

Three of the incidents took place last Friday, in Indian Harbour, Hacketts Cove and Glen Haven.

In the Hacketts Cove break and enter, the homeowner on Bayview Drive returned home to find that two rifles — a .22 bolt action rifle and a 30-30 Winchester lever action rifle — had been stolen. As well, a Bounty Hunter Discovery 2200 metal detector was taken.

It’s unknown what was taken from the home in Indian Harbour, while the home in Glen Haven was robbed of jewelry, clothes and personal items.

A fourth attempted break-in was reported on Saturday at a home on Goldeneye Drive in Timberlea.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them and to keep an eye out for suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.