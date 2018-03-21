Halifax police issue warning after string of daylight break-ins

Halifax Regional Police have issued a public warning after what they describe as a string of daytime break-ins in the municipality.

Police says they’ve received reports of six break-ins on the Halifax peninsula since March 16.

On March 16, police received a report of a break-in on Northwood Terrace.

On March 18, police received two reports. One occurred on Vincent Street while the second took place on Union Street.

On March 19, police received three reports that occurred on Shirley, Hunter and Yukon streets.

According to police, all of the incidents have had the thieves gain entrance to the home by forcing a door or breaking a window on the door and reaching in and unlocking the door.

Items such as hand-held electronics, jewelry, cash and cameras have been reported stolen in the incidents.

Police also say that suspects have rummaged through dressers, desks, cupboards and cabinets while inside the homes.

Officers are currently exploring the idea that the incidents are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information about the break-ins or who see suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to call 902-490-5020.