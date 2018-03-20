Three men charged in Derek Miles homicide were ‘associates’ of victim: Crown

Police officials say that the three men charged in connection with the death of Derek Miles knew the victim.

George Andrew Purvis, 30, of West Chezzetcook, Gregory Maxwell Purvis, 52, of Dartmouth and Murray Robert Timmons, 26, of Dartmouth are each facing a charge of second-degree murder in relation to Mile’s homicide.

Two of the accused are related, all three knew victim

The two Purvis men are uncle and nephew. They were arrested Monday and held in police custody overnight.

Timmons was arrested on Tuesday morning at the Dartmouth Provincial Court house. He was already in custody for another matter and facing an additional three charges related to breaching court orders.

All three men appeared in court to be arraigned on the murder charges. An order was put in place requiring each of the men to have no contact with each other and nearly a dozen other people who may be Crown witnesses in the case.

“That is to maintain the integrity of the case as we prosecute it, so in terms of them not having contact with various witnesses that we intend on calling at a later stage,” said Crown Attorney Robert Kennedy.

Crown says victim had drug charges pending at time of death

The trio’s court appearance lasted only minutes with the case being put over until April 27.

“Essentially what will happen is if council is prepared at that stage to schedule preliminary inquiry dates, we’ll do that,” said Kennedy.

“Typically, with these types of matters it takes a few appearances before we get to that stage because there is quite a significant amount of disclosure to provide to defence council.”

Kennedy wouldn’t comment specifically on how the three men charged with killing Miles knew him.

“They were associates,” said Kennedy.

The Crown also wouldn’t comment on if the homicide was linked to the drug-trade.

“Mr. Miles did have drug charges pending at the time of the incident but again, I don’t want to comment on the context of what happened at this stage because again, the investigation is still ongoing,” said Kennedy.

Police won’t disclose cause of death, possible motive

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin also wouldn’t discuss a possible motive behind the killing.

“We have a motive,” said Perrin.

“Our investigators have worked very diligently to get this case to the point that it is, that we can lay the charges and send it to the Crown. Any information around the evidence collected will come out in due course.”

Police were originally called to an apartment building at 89 Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth on Jan. 19 around 4:25 p.m. in response to a report of a man in medical distress. The man, later identified as Miles, died at the scene.

Perrin would not discuss how Miles was killed or any outstanding drug charges he was facing at the time of his death.

“I can confirm that we were aware of Mr. Miles but that shouldn’t be the focal point of this,” Perrin told reporters. “The focal point of this is that he was the victim of a homicide.”

Although charges have been laid in connection with the case, the investigation remains ongoing. “We’re not looking for any other suspects but the case remains open,” said Perrin.

Victim’s ‘pride and joy’ was son

An online obituary was posted by Dartmouth Funeral Home Ltd. shortly after the 42-year-old’s death.

In it, Miles is described as “an amazing father, son, brother and friend.”

The obituary went on to say that Miles lived in Dartmouth his entire life and that his pride and joy was his son Nick.

“He lived each day for Nick,”the obituary read. “One of Nick’s favorite memories of his Dad is the adventures they used to go on.”

Miles homicide not linked to other investigations: Halifax police

So far this year there have been two homicide investigations.

Miles’ death was the first homicide of 2018 in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Two days following his death, the body of Deborah Irene Yorke was discovered at an apartment building on Farthington Place in Dartmouth.

Brandon Jake Hollohan, 23, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Yorke’s death.

Police say the homicides of Miles and Yorke are not connected.

“They aren’t connected and there’s no reason to believe it’s connected to any other incident we have under investigation,” said Perrin.

So far, police have been able to lay murder charges quickly in the two homicide investigations.

“Being able to close it quickly it’s good for us because now we can focus on other matters but it’s also primarily good for the family.”

George Andrew Purvis, Gregory Maxwell Purvis and Murray Robert Timmons were each remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

If any of the men want to apply for bail, they must make an application to Nova Scotia Supreme Court.