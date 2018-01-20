Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide

A suspicious death in Dartmouth on Friday afternoon has been ruled a homicide by Nova Scotia’s medical examiner.

On Saturday evening, police announced that 42-year-old Derek Miles was the victim. The crime happened on Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth’s north end.

His death is the city’s first homicide in 2018.

“Derek was a great family friend and this should never have happened,” said Robert Noseworthy. “He had a warm personality. Derek was an A1 guy.”

Noseworthy said the two had been neighbours for several years, and the news is a “shock” and “heartbreaking.”

“I hope the police get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Police say they responded to an apartment building around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, following a call for a man in “medical distress.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday evening, forensic teams and investigators were still on the scene. They are expected to stay well into the night.

Earlier Saturday morning, there was a heavy presence of police cruisers with several seen patrolling the neighbourhood.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.