Halifax police rule second suspicious death in Dartmouth a homicide

Halifax Regional Police have ruled a second suspicious death in Dartmouth this past weekend to be a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Deborah Irene Yorke of Dartmouth.

Police say that they responded to a report of a suspicious death at 3 Farthington Place, Dartmouth, at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found an adult woman who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday and police say that the medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and that they will remain on scene at the Farthington Place address.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a property on Jackson Road in relation to their investigation.

Halifax police have already ruled another death in Dartmouth from this past weekend to be a homicide.

Police say they responded to an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth’s north end at around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, following a call for a man in “medical distress.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday evening, police announced that 42-year-old Derek Miles was the victim.

Police say there is currently no evidence to suggest the two incidents are connected, but investigators are not ruling it out.