March 19, 2018 2:48 pm

Halifax police arrest 2 men in connection with homicide of Derek Miles

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A police cruiser is stationed on Pinecrest Drive, in Dartmouth, where Derek Miles was killed on Jan. 19, 2018. His death was declared a homicide on Jan. 20, 2018.

Marieke Walsh / Global News
Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 42-year-old man from Dartmouth in January.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say a 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were arrested at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The two remain in police custody and HRP say that charges are anticipated in the death of Derek Miles.

According to police, their officers arrived an apartment building at 89 Pinecrest Dr. at around 4:25 p.m., on Jan. 19 in response to a report of a man in medical distress. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Jan. 20, the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as Miles.

“Derek was a great family friend and this should never have happened,” Robert Noseworthy, a neighbour, told Global News in January.  “He had a warm personality. Derek was an A1 guy.”

Miles’ death was the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are still asking anyone with information to come forward and call police at 902-490-5020.

