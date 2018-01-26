Halifax police make arrest in Deborah Yorke homicide

Halifax Regional Police say they have made an arrest in the homicide of Deborah Irene Yorke.

The body of the 63-year-old woman was discovered at an apartment building on Farthington Place in Dartmouth on Jan. 21.

A search warrant was later executed at a property on Jackson Road in relation to the investigation.

