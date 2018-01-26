Crime
January 26, 2018 2:25 pm

Halifax police make arrest in Deborah Yorke homicide

Rebecca Lau | Global News

Halifax Regional Police say they have made an arrest in the Deborah Yorke homicide. The 63-year-old woman's body was discovered at a Dartmouth apartment building on Jan. 21.

Halifax Regional Police say they have made an arrest in the homicide of Deborah Irene Yorke.

The body of the 63-year-old woman was discovered at an apartment building on Farthington Place in Dartmouth on Jan. 21.

A search warrant was later executed at a property on Jackson Road in relation to the investigation.

