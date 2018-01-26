Halifax police make arrest in Deborah Yorke homicide
A A
Halifax Regional Police say they have made an arrest in the homicide of Deborah Irene Yorke.
The body of the 63-year-old woman was discovered at an apartment building on Farthington Place in Dartmouth on Jan. 21.
A search warrant was later executed at a property on Jackson Road in relation to the investigation.
WATCH: Suspicious deaths investigation in Dartmouth
More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.