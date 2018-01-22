Pair of Dartmouth deaths lead police to search apartment building

Halifax Regional Police still haven’t ruled a suspicious death that occurred in a Dartmouth apartment building a homicide but investigators remained on the scene throughout most of Monday.

“The autopsy on the woman that was located at 3 Farthington was conducted today at 9 a.m., and we are still awaiting the results of that autopsy,” Const. Carol McIsaac said, with the Halifax Regional Police.

The death of the woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, is the second death to have happened within 48 hours in the same Dartmouth neighbourhood.

On Jan. 21, Derek Miles, 42, was found dead inside an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

“They’ve cleared the scene and they believe there are people who know what happened in that incident and we implore people to contact the police,” McIsaac said.

While no arrests have been made, an apartment building nearby both scenes was searched Monday afternoon.

Police executing search warrant at Jackson Rd apt building – may be connected to the Farthington Place suspicious death.

“There is a warrant being executed at an apartment at 68 Jackson Road and it is in relation to the investigation to the suspicious death at 3 Farthington. Currently, that’s all we’re able to discuss about that,” McIsaac said.

The series of serious incidents is unnerving to some people who live in the area, despite police saying they don’t believe there is a risk to public safety.

“I heard about all this going on and I kind of just shook my head. You know, I walk around here everyday, two or three times, sometimes in the evening with my dog and wonder, ‘Do I dare? Or don’t I dare?'” Junior Pollard said.

Police say they believe community members have information on both cases. They’re asking for anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.