Police investigate suspicious fire after 2 found dead in Springhill, N.S., home

RCMP say two people are dead in a suspicious fire at a home in Springhill, N.S.

Springhill Fire Department Chief Stanley Hunter said the fire broke out at a home on Beatons Lane around 4 p.m on Tuesday.

He said the fire damaged the inside of the home but was extinguished quickly.

“We have not determined the nature of it. We put the fire out and the RCMP are in charge of it now,” said Hunter.

RCMP would not give any information about the victims. Autopsies will be conducted with the help of the medical examiner’s office.

