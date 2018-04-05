N.S. RCMP looking for suspects after break-ins at 3 car dealerships

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who are “persons of interest” after three car dealerships were broken into and equipment was stolen last month.

Police say that before 1:30 a.m. on March 29, four vehicles were damaged in the parking lot of a business on Sackville Drive.

Stereo equipment was stolen from two of the vehicles. Another was extensively damaged.

Just after 2 a.m., a second business, also on Sackville Drive had a window broken during an attempted break-in.

Shortly afterwards a vehicle parked in the lot of a third business was damaged.

Police say that a vehicle, described as a silver Mazda with winter rims, was seen at all three locations.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact police at 902-490-5020.