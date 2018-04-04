Crime
April 4, 2018 11:24 am

RCMP investigating string of church break-ins in Minto, Chipman, N.B. area

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Christian Life Center in Chipman, N.B. was one of three churches on Main Street that were broken into over the Easter long weekend.

Christian Life Center/ Facebook
RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating a string of break-ins in the Minto and Chipman area, including break-ins at three churches during the Easter weekend.

Police say they are still trying to determine if the incidents are linked.

The first break-ins happened overnight March 9 at the Chipman Village Hall on Civic Court. Money was taken and the building was damaged.

A second break-in took place at the Christian Community Church on Pleasant Drive sometime between March 25 and 27.

Then, three churches on Main Street — Chipman United Church, Second Chipman United Baptist Church and Christian Life Center — were broken into during the overnight hours of April 1 and 2.

“It happened on Easter Sunday night after 10 p.m.,” said Pastor Patrick Halferty of the Christian Life Center.

“Our alarm system, which is monitored by an alarm company, notified us.”

Halferty says the suspect or suspects got in through a window and kicked in several office doors.

“I suspect they were interested in cash. They didn’t find any, but they didn’t touch anything else,” he said.

“The criminal element, they would have realized that Easter Sunday would have … been a well-attended Sunday with a large offering.”

According to RCMP, nothing was taken from any of the churches but damage was caused to the exteriors and interiors of all three buildings.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the incidents to call West District RCMP Chipman at 506-357-4300 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

