N.S. RCMP disguise themselves as surveyors to catch drivers not buckling up

Nova Scotia RCMP have taken a novel approach in an attempt to remind drivers that they need buckle up their seat belts.

In March, RCMP officers in Amherst, N.S., rented a pickup truck and disguised themselves as surveyors in order to catch drivers who thought the police weren’t watching.

The disguised Mounties who spotted traffic offences would radio nearby uniformed officers, who stopped the vehicles and issued tickets.

The RCMP say that during the month of March, officers in Amherst used this method to issue:

83 seatbelt tickets

six cell phone tickets

17 warnings

three unregistered vehicle tickets

three expired safety inspection tickets

one man with an outstanding warrant

RCMP say they wanted to remind drivers that it’s important to use the seat belt every time you get into a vehicle.

They say that if someone spots an unsafe driver they should contact RCMP at 1-800-803-7267 or 911.