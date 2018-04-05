N.S. RCMP disguise themselves as surveyors to catch drivers not buckling up
Nova Scotia RCMP have taken a novel approach in an attempt to remind drivers that they need buckle up their seat belts.
In March, RCMP officers in Amherst, N.S., rented a pickup truck and disguised themselves as surveyors in order to catch drivers who thought the police weren’t watching.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP warn of ‘shortchanging scam’ in Greenwood
The disguised Mounties who spotted traffic offences would radio nearby uniformed officers, who stopped the vehicles and issued tickets.
The RCMP say that during the month of March, officers in Amherst used this method to issue:
- 83 seatbelt tickets
- six cell phone tickets
- 17 warnings
- three unregistered vehicle tickets
- three expired safety inspection tickets
- one man with an outstanding warrant
READ MORE: RCMP investigating string of church break-ins in Minto, Chipman, N.B. area
RCMP say they wanted to remind drivers that it’s important to use the seat belt every time you get into a vehicle.
They say that if someone spots an unsafe driver they should contact RCMP at 1-800-803-7267 or 911.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.