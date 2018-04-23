Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce venue and times for mini camp

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have decided the weather is going to be favorable enough to hold their upcoming three-day mini-camp outdoors at Investors Group Field. The first two sessions are scheduled for Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 pm. and will be open to the public. Fans are asked to enter through the Bomber Store.

The camp will feature veteran Quarterbacks Matt Nichols and Darian Durant along with several of the high profile new additions to the team who signed on as free agents during the off-season. That group includes receivers Adarius Bowman and Nic Demski, running back Kienan LaFrance, and Defensive Backs Chandler Fenner and Anthony Gaitor.

The camp continues on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. and finishes up with a single practice on Thursday at morning at 8:45 a.m.

Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters says 30 of the approximately 50 or so players attending this week’s workouts will be invited to next month’s main camp.