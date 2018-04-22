Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols hosts training camp with high school athletes

Some amateur local football players got a chance to see what it’s like to be a pro player Sunday.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers star Matt Nichols held a quarterback camp at Investors Group Field.

It was a chance for Nichols to mentor high school quarterbacks, imparting practice tips to get them ready for the football season.

“My idea for it was more of just take them on the field and do quarterback drills and teach them skills and give them a list of the drills to take home with them so it’s things they can continue to work on,” Nichols said. “You’re not going to all of a sudden be a different player after a few hours out here with me but we’re making a full experience.”

The high school players got the chance to play on the Bombers’ home turf and check out the locker room.

“I have knowledge to give and I want to give them the full experience of a day in the life of a Bomber and hopefully teach them skills on and off the field to take with them,” he said.

And for any players who didn’t get the chance to go on Sunday, Nichols said he would like to see a couple more sessions next year like this if there’s enough interest.

The Bombers play their first pre-season game June 1 against the Edmonton Eskimos at IGF.