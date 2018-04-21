Body discovered in the Grand River in Belwood, Ont.: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a body was discovered in the Grand River in Belwood on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed the remains were found under the bridge of County Round 26 by a fisherman at around 3 p.m.

OPP have not identified the body, but the location of the discovery is a few kilometres downstream from where 3-year-old Kaden Young went missing in February after he was swept away from his mother’s arms.

OPP officers from Dufferin and Wellington counties were on scene and closed the bridge in both directions.

The coroner has been called in as well.

— More to come