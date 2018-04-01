Hundreds continue to search Grand River for missing three-year-old boy

Organizers are hoping to see hundreds of volunteers show up along the Grand River once again on Easter Sunday to search for a missing three-year-old boy.

Kaden Young was swept away by the flooded waters of the Grand River on February 21, in Grand Valley near Orangeville.

Young’s mother accidentally drove onto a closed road in the area during a flood watch, and although she managed to get the boy out of the vehicle, she lost her grip on the child and he was taken away by the fast-moving waters.

Searchers have been scouring the area for the last six weeks, with hundreds volunteering their time to search for Kaden on Good Friday, going as far as 40 kilometres downstream to Kitchener.

Organizer Richard Croft, a local tow-truck driver, hopes to see another robust turnout for Easter Sunday and says the increased numbers help, especially as the weather transitions, which will make things more difficult.

Croft says beyond the physically demanding work the search is exacting an emotional toll as well.

Provincial police say their own search efforts are now dependent on the weather and that more resources will be made available as conditions improve.

-With files from the Canadian Press