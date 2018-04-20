3 people facing 38 charges after ‘violent’ Wetaskiwin County carjacking

Three people have been charged after a man reported being carjacked in Wetaskiwin County on Tuesday.

Police received a call from a man at around 11:50 a.m. saying his vehicle was stolen by two men and a woman half an hour earlier, according to a Friday news release.

A police spokesperson said the man was driving the suspects from Edmonton to Wetaskiwin County and that they may have paid him money to do so. It’s not believed that the victim knew the suspects.

The 61-year-old man was taken to hospital in Wetaskiwin with significant injuries, but was released before Friday, police said.

Officers from the Wetaskiwin detachment and the newly formed Rural Crime Reduction Project found the stolen vehicle at a local residence. All three suspects were arrested without incident.

“Having this newly formed project in place provides a strong support to the communities in the region,” Staff Sgt. Mark Groves said.

“Our intention is to work together with stakeholders in the rural communities in the Wetaskiwin region and focus our efforts on targeting crime hotspots and repeat offenders. Solving this investigation was a great start.”

Shae-Lee Layn Phillips, 20, is facing 12 charges, including robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with weapon and breach of recognizance.

Damyon James William Sippola is facing 11 charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Dale Arthur Kemp, 27, is facing 15 charges including robbery, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.