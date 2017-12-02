Canada
December 2, 2017 2:56 pm
Updated: December 2, 2017 3:15 pm

RCMP investigate after teen killed by train in Wetaskiwin

By Online journalist  Global News

A 19-year-old man died after being hit by a northbound train in Wetaskiwin, Alta., early Saturday morning, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 40 Avenue and 49 Street at about 4:45 a.m. They said an investigation into what happened is ongoing and that Mounties are speaking with rail employees.

The RCMP said the teen was found lying face down on the east side of the tracks with “severe injuries.” Mounties and paramedics tried performing CPR on the victim but police said he died of his injuries at the scene.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

