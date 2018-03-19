Wetaskiwin woman arrested and charged in drug bust
An Alberta woman is facing a list of drug-related charges after a police investigation in Wetaskiwin.
RCMP said a search warrant was executed at a Wetaskiwin home on March 15. Methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized from the home.
Trudy Bull, 24, was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
Bull was also wanted on several outstanding warrants for theft, Wetaskiwin RCMP said.
RCMP said targeting repeat offenders is one of their priorities.
Bull was remanded into custody and will appear in Wetaskiwin Court on Tuesday.
