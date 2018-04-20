Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators to square off in Lucan in pre-season game

Weeks after Lucan was announced as the winner of Kraft Hockeyville for 2018, the opponents for the pre-season game have been announced.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Ottawa Senators on September 18th, although the venue has yet to be finalized.

The mayor of Lucan-Biddulph Cathy Burghardt-Jesson tells 980 CFPL she was excited to see it will be an all Ontario match up.

“I’m sure the community feels the same excitement I do, hosting the battle of Ontario will be a thrill,” said Burghardt-Jesson.

“I don’t think any of us really believed that the Maple Leafs being part of this would actually happen.”

Burghardt-Jesson says they are still finalizing details about where the game will be played, but is hopeful that the Lucan Arena will play host to the NHL teams.

“We are still working the with NHL to confirm the venue detail, there is much to be considered for the NHL, that announcement will be in June.”

As far as tickets are concerned, she says those details will known in the coming months.

Who would have thought we would be hosting the Battle of Ontario when we started this @hockeyville ride! Looking forward to welcoming the @MapleLeafs & @Senators to #lucankrafthockeyville #lucanloveshockey #smalltownstrong @lucankhv2018 🍀🏒 — c burghardt-jesson (@lucancbj) April 20, 2018

“I know there are a lot of questions about tickets, distribution details are also being worked out with our local committee and Hockeyville partners.”

Lucan was declared the winner of the annual Hockeyville competition three weeks ago.

In addition to the pre-season game, Lucan will receive $250,000 in arena upgrades, Lucan Minor Hockey will also receive $10,000 in equipment from the National Hockey League Players Association.