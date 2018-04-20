Kingston musician reflects on performing for Humboldt mourners

Kingston musician Jason Smith, has just returned from Edmonton where he performed his tribute song Leave a Stick Out By the Door at a memorial service for four members of the Humbolt Broncos.

READ MORE: Celebration of life in Edmonton honours 4 Humboldt Broncos players

Thursday, Smith, better known as Smitty, reflected on the experience of performing in front of 10,000 people grieving over the tragedy.

“It was the hardest thing I think I’ve ever done.”

The Edmonton memorial was for Humboldt Broncos players Jaxon Joseph, Parker Tobin, Steven Wack and Logan Hunter, who were killed in the April 6 bus crash.

Smith says he was invited to perform at the memorial by Joseph’s father.

“He asked me if I wanted to be part of the memorial service for the boys and I said ‘absolutely.'”

One of the more emotional parts of the April 17 memorial for Smith was the moment he got on stage.

READ MORE: Kingston musician’s song about Humboldt bus crash goes viral

“I got to see the memorials in front of each of the boys’ position and it was pretty moving. I broke down and cried.”

Another moment that stood out for Smith that evening was near the end of his performance when he made eye contact with Joseph’s father.

“He gave me the thumbs up and to me that made me feel good because I think I did what I was there to do.”

Smith’s song can be purchased on iTunes, with all proceeds going to support the families of the Humboldt victims.

WATCH: Service in Edmonton honours four Humboldt Broncos victims