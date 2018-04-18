Guelph police arrest 2 during Guelph home break-in

Guelph police say they have laid several theft investigations to rest after arresting two suspects while a home was being broken into.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Speedvale Avenue West around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a break-in in progress.

Police say they arrested two people on the scene.

A 28-year-old Guelph woman and a 38-year-old Guelph man are facing two charges of break and enter as well as two charges for mischief under $5,000. The man is also facing charges in connection with a string of thefts from local LCBO stores.

Police say the thefts occurred on Feb. 12, March 4, March 6, March 14 and March 17 of this year.

In addition to the original charges the suspect now also faces five counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breaching his probation.