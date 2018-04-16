Hockey Manitoba to host vigil in support, memory of Humboldt Broncos

A Winnipeg organization has planned a vigil honouring victims and survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Hockey Manitoba shared details on Facebook, saying the event is for players, coaches and families of the hockey community.

The vigil will be held at Immanuel Pentacostal Church (IPC) at 955 Wilkes Ave. at 7 p.m. Monday night and is expected to last about 1.5 hours. Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be a number of speakers, including Mayor Brian Bowman, Winnipeg Fire Chief John Lane, and Chaplain Lorne Korol, who has ministered to the spiritual needs of professional sports teams in Winnipeg, namely the Moose and the Jets.

Attendees will have a chance to sign a banner dedicated to the Broncos.

Anyone planning to participate is asked to wear a hockey jersey and take a hockey stick to raise during the ceremony in support and memory of the players and team members who were on the bus.

The Winnipeg event comes as memorial services continue for the 16 people who lost their lives in the horrific crash on a Saskatchewan highway April 6.

A GoFundMe page in support of the families of the victims, and the surviving team members, sat at almost $12 million as of 3 p.m. April 16.