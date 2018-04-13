Flair Air will start new flight service between Kelowna and Calgary

Canada’s newest low-cost airline is increasing its service to Kelowna.

In June, Flair Air will start flying between YLW and Calgary with four flights a week.

As well, service to Edmonton is being bumped up to daily, non-stop flights.

“We’re excited about the additional flights that Flair Air will be providing,” said Phillip Elchitz, YLW’s Senior Airport Operations Manager in a news release. “The timing couldn’t be better with passengers starting to think about where they’d like to adventure this summer.”

