Flair Air will start new flight service between Kelowna and Calgary

Canada’s newest low-cost airline is increasing its service to Kelowna.
In June, Flair Air will start flying between YLW and Calgary with four flights a week.
As well, service to Edmonton is being bumped up to daily, non-stop flights.
“We’re excited about the additional flights that Flair Air will be providing,” said Phillip Elchitz, YLW’s Senior Airport Operations Manager in a news release. “The timing couldn’t be better with passengers starting to think about where they’d like to adventure this summer.”
READ MORE: Low cost airline begins service at the Kelowna airport
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.