Low cost airline begins service at the Kelowna airport

Okanagan residents have a new low cost option for air travel.

Flair Airlines begins service Friday for flights between Kelowna, Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto.

The Kelowna-based airline announced in September plans to expand service from existing routes through Hamilton, Ontario, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford.

“Flair is making significant strides, operating as the only ULCC (ultra low cost carrier) in Canada,” said company spokesperson Chris Lapointe in a news release. “Over the last six months we have expanded our route network, we have increased our aircraft fleet by purchasing two more Boeing 737-400s, we have entered onto the Global Distribution System making it easier for customers to purchase air tickets and so we are now excited to bring our low fares to these new markets.”

A celebration will be held at the Kelowna airport when the inaugural flight from Vancouver arrives during the noon hour Friday.