Western graduate teaching assistants in legal strike position

Graduate teaching assistants at Western University are in a legal strike position Friday morning, after they rejected the university’s latest contract offer.

The 2,000 teaching assistants are members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, Local 610. The decision to reject the contract offer put them in a legal position to strike, effective 12:01 a.m. on April 13.

Union officials haven’t indicated whether they plan to strike, continue contract talks or start some other form of labour disruption.

Regardless of what action the union takes, the university said in a statement released Friday morning that exams will proceed as scheduled.

“All Western students are expected to attend exams and other academic requirements unless notified by email from your faculty that exams are not necessary in your case,” said Western provost Janice Deakin. “All university employees who are not members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, Local 610, and bargaining unit are required to report to work as usual.”

Western says it doesn’t intend to lock out the teaching assistants.

Speaking to 980 CFPL in late March, a union representative cited pay and the employment period as the most pressing issues.

If there is a strike, London Transit (LTC) buses won’t enter Western property and will stop at various points on the periphery of the campus instead. LTC buses would continue to travel to the University Hospital campus of London Health Sciences Centre via a service road immediately north of the hospital.

Shuttle services between Western and the affiliated university colleges and paratransit will not be affected by a labour disruption.