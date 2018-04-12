Graduate TAs vote on Western University’s final offer as clock ticks down to strike deadline
Nearly 2,000 graduate teaching assistants at Western University are voting Wednesday and Thursday on a final contract offer from the university.
The outcome of the vote will have huge implications for the university. The union representing the TAs will be in a legal strike position as of Friday.
If there is a strike or lockout, the London Transit Commission says it will divert buses off of campus.
Speaking to 980 CFPL in late March, a union representative cited pay and the employment period as the most pressing issues.
The vote comes just days before the final examination period gets underway at Western University.
