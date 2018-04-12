Education
April 12, 2018 1:59 pm

Graduate TAs vote on Western University’s final offer as clock ticks down to strike deadline

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Nearly 2,000 graduate teaching assistants at Western University are voting Wednesday and Thursday on a final contract offer from the university.

The outcome of the vote will have huge implications for the university. The union representing the TAs will be in a legal strike position as of Friday.

If there is a strike or lockout, the London Transit Commission says it will divert buses off of campus.

Speaking to 980 CFPL in late March, a union representative cited pay and the employment period as the most pressing issues.

The vote comes just days before the final examination period gets underway at Western University.

