Winnipeg Jets bounce back in game 1 for first playoff victory in franchise history

WINNIPEG – Between the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets it took 18 long seasons, but the organization finally has their first playoff victory in franchise history.

The Jets surrendered a pair of goals early in the third period, but quickly answered back with two goals of their own for a 3-2 game one victory over the Minnesota Wild at Bell MTS Place.

After going out in four straight to the Anaheim Ducks in their last trip to the post-season in 2015, the franchise’s playoff drought has finally been put to rest once and for all.

“History is what it is.” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. “We had nothing to do with any of that. This team has got nothing to do with the history of this franchise. We’re in the present right now and this group had one opportunity and we won the first game. We’re going to enjoy it a bit tonight and start preparing for game two.”

Mark Scheifele gave the Jets the lead late in the second period. The Wild struck for two goals in the span of just 2:12 early in the final frame, but there was no panic in the Jets as Patrik Laine and Joe Morrow scored goals to quickly grab the lead back.

“Nothing changed on the bench, right.” head coach Paul Maurice said. “The next guys over the boards had a job to do and they did it, and very quickly we got that game back to tied which was real important to solidify the idea of something you’ve worked hard at all year of playing the same shift after a goal.”

“That was not the start for the third period we wanted.” Laine said. “We’re going to be down at some point. That’s going to happen in the playoffs, but it’s just the way we can bounce back and get a tying goal and then right after that get the game winning goal. So it tells us a lot about this team, how special this team is.”

After being acquired at the trade deadline defenceman Joe Morrow had just one goal in his first 18 games with the Jets, but the timing of his first career playoff goal couldn’t have been better.

“If you believe in karma and trying to be a good person and eventually you get rewarded for it,” Morrow said.

“Like I’ve said before, I’ve had a major roller coaster of an NHL career so far and to have a little, I don’t even know if you want to call it a cinderella story of a night tonight. Yeah, it makes you feel good.”

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 18 shots for his first career playoff victory.

Matt Cullen and Zach Parise had the goals for Minnesota.

Mathieu Perreault left the game in second period with an upper body injury and did not return.

Both teams looked cautious in a very physical first period but it was scoreless after one period. The Jets held the advantage in the shot department 13-4.

The Jets opened the scoring on the powerplay with 2:23 remaining in the middle frame. Scheifele scored the Jets’ first goal of the playoffs, converting a beautiful pass in the slot from Wheeler. Dustin Byfuglien had the secondary assist and the Jets had a one goal lead.

It turned out to be the only goal of the period in which the Wild had the more plentiful of scoring chances. The shots were 12-8 for the Wild in the middle period.

Less than two minutes into the third the Wild quickly tied it up. A wide open Matt Cullen fired the shot past Hellebuyck. His first of the playoffs was also assisted by Jordan Greenway and Nate Prosser and it was all even at one apiece.

A little over two minutes later Minnesota took their first lead. On the 2-on-1 Mikael Granlund made a nifty pass on the backhand and it left Parise the wide open net to send it past Hellebuyck. Mikko Koivu also had an assist on the go ahead goal and it was 2-1 Minnesota.

Less than a minute after the Wild took the lead, the Jets tied it back up. After taking the pass from Paul Stastny, from just inside the blueline Laine handcuffed Dubnyk with a laser beam high glove side for his first career Stanley Cup playoff goal. It was 2-2 and overtime was looming.

But with a little over seven minutes left on the clock, Nikolaj Ehlers sent the puck around the boards to Morrow at the point and he hammered the slap shot through Dubnyk. The building erupted following Morrow’s first career playoff goal and the Jets had the lead.

The Jets were forced to ice the puck several times after the Wild pulled their goalie but Hellebuyck held down the fort the rest of the way for the early series lead.

Toby Enstrom, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Hendricks all missed the playoff opener with injuries. Tucker Poolman, Shawn Matthias, Jack Roslovic and Marko Dano were healthy scratches.

Game two is set for Friday again at Bell MTS Place with a scheduled 6:30 pm puck drop.

