Whiteout fever hits Winnipeg as Jets’ run for the Stanley Cup begins

Its a tradition — the Winnipeg Whiteout — and Jets fans across the city showed their pride during Game 1 of the playoff series vs. the Minnesota Wild Wednesday.

Thousands packed Donald Street, just outside Bell MTS Place.

“This is what playoff hockey should be in the NHL,” Jets fan Chase Zanewich told Global News at the playoff party.

From special-issue hats for Patrol Officers of the Winnipeg Police Service, to businesses posting “Go Jets Go” signs in their windows, to politicians chanting on the steps of the legislature, Whiteout fever is unmistakable.

Even before the puck dropped, organizers called the party a huge success.

“This has exceeded our expectations,” Economic Development Winnipeg CEO Dayna Spiring said. “This is the first Winnipeg Whiteout street party and this is all Winnipeg.”

Wednesday was the first playoff game in the city since 2015, when the Jets were swept in the first round.

With the Jets finishing second overall in the NHL standings this season, fans have high expectations.

“We want the cup,” Dustin Keating said.

Fans at the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party might have caught a glimpse of Statler and Waldorf, from The Muppets.

Long-time friends Roy Jemison and Murray Hill started dressing up as the lovable curmudgeons for several years ago, heckling visiting hockey players at Jets’ games.

They only go to a few games a year. But when they do, it’s right behind the opponent’s bench.