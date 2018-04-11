Lifestyle
April 11, 2018 11:11 pm

Whiteout fever hits Winnipeg as Jets’ run for the Stanley Cup begins

By and Global News

This Winnipeg duo have been dressing up as Muppet characters Statler and Waldorf for a few years.

Lauren McNabb / Global News
A A

Its a tradition — the Winnipeg Whiteout — and Jets fans across the city showed their pride during Game 1 of the playoff series vs. the Minnesota Wild Wednesday.

Thousands packed Donald Street, just outside Bell MTS Place.

“This is what playoff hockey should be in the NHL,” Jets fan Chase Zanewich told Global News at the playoff party.

READ MORE: Jets anthem singer preps for Winnipeg Whiteout

Jets Cave

Mary Spence shows off her Winnipeg Jets Cave as a tribute to her favourite hockey team.

Amber McGuckin/Global News
STACEY WHITE SHOES web

Jets anthem singer Stacey Nattrass made a point of buying white shoes for the Whiteout.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News
Pallister chant_legislature

Premier Brian Pallister led a GoJetsGo chant down the stairs of the legislature Wednesday afternoon.

Instagram
PoliceWhiteHat

Winnipeg Police have strict rules about their uniform, but Cops at the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party will be wearing special-issue hats.

Josh Arason / Global News
The Queen

This larger than life portrait of the Queen was brought out of hiding at The Pint Pub on Garry Street Wednesday in time for the Winnipeg Whiteout.

Lauren McNabb / Global News
Muppets Jet fans

This Winnipeg duo have been dressing up as Muppet characters Statler and Waldorf for a few years.

Lauren McNabb / Global News

From special-issue hats for Patrol Officers of the Winnipeg Police Service, to businesses posting “Go Jets Go” signs in their windows, to politicians chanting on the steps of the legislature, Whiteout fever is unmistakable.

Even before the puck dropped, organizers called the party a huge success.

“This has exceeded our expectations,” Economic Development Winnipeg CEO Dayna Spiring said. “This is the first Winnipeg Whiteout street party and this is all Winnipeg.”

Story continues below

Wednesday was the first playoff game in the city since 2015, when the Jets were swept in the first round.

With the Jets finishing second overall in the NHL standings this season, fans have high expectations.

“We want the cup,” Dustin Keating said.

RELATED: Police and planners ready for Winnipeg Whiteout playoff party

Fans at the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party might have caught a glimpse of Statler and Waldorf, from The Muppets.

Long-time friends Roy Jemison and Murray Hill started dressing up as the lovable curmudgeons for several years ago, heckling visiting hockey players at Jets’ games.

They only go to a few games a year. But when they do, it’s right behind the opponent’s bench.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#GoJetsGo
#WinnipegWhiteout
Game 1
Jets fans
NHLJets
Whiteout Street Party
Winnipeg fans
Winnipeg Jets
winnipeg jets fans
Winnipeg Jets playoffs
Winnipeg Whiteout

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News