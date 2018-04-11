Police arrest 1, still searching for second suspect in Winnipeg murder case

Winnipeg police have arrested one suspect for the murder of Gilbert Chartrand, while another suspect remains at large.

Police said Wednesday they have arrested Faron Henderson, 28, and charged him with second degree murder.

Officers are also asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Jerome Devon Kakagamic. He is described as six feet and 172 pounds. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kakagamic on the charge of second degree murder.

Police said Kakagamic should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Chartrand was murdered on April 4.