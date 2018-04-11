Crime
April 11, 2018 12:29 pm

Police arrest 1, still searching for second suspect in Winnipeg murder case

By Global News

Police said Kakagamic should be considered armed and dangerous.

Winnipeg police handout
A A

Winnipeg police have arrested one suspect for the murder of Gilbert Chartrand, while another suspect remains at large.

Police said Wednesday they have arrested Faron Henderson, 28, and charged him with second degree murder.

Officers are also asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Jerome Devon Kakagamic. He is described as six feet and 172 pounds. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kakagamic on the charge of second degree murder.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police asking for public’s help finding murder suspects

Police said Kakagamic should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Chartrand was murdered on April 4.
Report an error
Faron Henderson arrest
Gilbert Chartrand murder
Jerome Kakagamic murder
Second Degree Murder
Winnipeg murder
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News