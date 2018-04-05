Crime
April 5, 2018 8:11 am

Serious assault in Winnipeg sends man to hospital in critical condition

By Reporter  Global News

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after what police call a serious assault in the 500 block of Agnes.

File / Global News
A A

A man is in critical condition after what police are calling a serious assault in the West End.

Police were called to the 500 block of Agnes Street at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and remain on scene.

Nobody has been taken into custody and the investigation continues.

Police are expected to release more information Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Agnes Street
Police
Police investigation
serious assault
West End
West End assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News