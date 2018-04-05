Serious assault in Winnipeg sends man to hospital in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after what police are calling a serious assault in the West End.
Police were called to the 500 block of Agnes Street at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and remain on scene.
Nobody has been taken into custody and the investigation continues.
Police are expected to release more information Thursday.
