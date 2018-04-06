Winnipeg police asking for public’s help finding murder suspects

Winnipeg Police homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help finding two men in connection to a murder.

Arrest warrants for second degree murder have been issued for Faron Junior Henderson and Jerome Devon Kakagamic.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man dead after West End stabbing

Gilbert Chartrand was killed earlier this month in the early evening on April 4, in the 500 block of Agnes Street.

Police advise members of the public not to approach Henderson or Kakagamic as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.