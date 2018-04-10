Honda Celebration of Light: South Africa, Sweden and South Korea to light up the sky

The Honda Celebration of Light is back for its 28th year with a new line up of competitors and a twist.

The three competing teams for 2018 are South Africa, Sweden and South Korea. As for the twist, this is the first time all three teams will have to incorporate the same theme into their showcase.

The theme? Love.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Lisa Beare said in a press release that this event generates economic activity for the local economy and supports Vancouver’s Tourism sector.

“People from all over come to Vancouver every summer for this spectacular festival,” she said.

You can catch “Fireworks for Africa” representing South Africa at 10 p.m. on July 28, followed by “Unique Pyrotechnic” for Sweden on August 1s and “Daehan Fireworks Co.” representing South Korea on August 4t at English Bay.

Last year Team Japan took home the winning title against Team U.K. and Team Canada.

The winning team for the 2018 the Honda Celebration of Light will be announced August 7.