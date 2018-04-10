One charged after third fire set in Frankford cemetery

Around 2:30 sunday morning, Quinte West OPP was alerted to a fire in the cemetery at St Francis Assisi church on Riverside Parkway in Frankford, north of Trenton. Someone had placed a plastic container of gasoline at the base of a 12-foot precast concrete cross and set fire to it.

The fire was quickly extinguished the the cross only suffered smoke damage.

OPP confirm vandalism at Frankford cemetery is the third incident in 18 months pic.twitter.com/q3XkwS5eYY — CHEX News (@CHEXNewswatch) April 9, 2018

The search for the perpetrators began immediately with the help of the public.

“In the course of the investigation information was received on the party or the parties that were involved, may have been, with a description and a short time later we were able to locate one person” reports OPP Constable David Ludington

A 17-year old male was arrested and charged wit mischief and will appear in court in May. This was not the first time the cross had been targeted by arsonists.

“Over approximately the last year we were to the church for a couple of other fires, one in relation to teh cross out front, again as well as one to shrubs or bushes around the area of the cross” says Cst. Lundington

No arrests have been made in relation to the earlier incidents.