Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want charity donations instead of wedding gifts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked wedding guests to make a donation to seven charities instead of giving them gifts.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, who are set to walk down the aisle at Windsor Castle on May 19, made the announcement via Kensington Palace Monday.

The couple said they were “incredibly grateful” for the goodwill that has been shown to them since they announced their engagement back in November.

They also added that they were keen for as many people as possible to benefit from the upcoming royal wedding.

The couple have asked guests to donate money to CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association); Crisis, the national charity for homeless people; the Myna Mahila Foundation, which aims to empower women in Mumbai’s urban slums, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which helps bereaved Armed Forces children; StreetGames, which uses sport to change lives across the U.K.; the conservation charity Surfers against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation U.K.

The latest royal wedding news comes after Harry and Markle looked as loved-up as ever as they attended the U.K. Team Trials for the 2018 Invictus Games.