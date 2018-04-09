Police investigating rash of vandalism to vehicles in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police are investigating after several vehicles were vandalized and stolen in Lower Sackville, N.S., over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say one of the incidents happened between 8 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday outside a home along Realty Avenue.

Police say the owner of a motorcycle awoke to find their orange 1996 Honda CBR900 stolen.

“At the same time, they discovered their Subaru vehicle had its ignition damaged and the vehicle moved through the night,” police said in a news release Monday.

The RCMP say a second incident happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, when a suspect damaged the ignition of a Pontiac Vibe parked in a driveway outside a home along Hallmark Avenue.

Police say a third vehicle in a driveway along Old Sackville Road was targeted between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The RCMP say a suspect damaged the steering column and ignition of the Chevrolet Venture van during an attempt to steal the vehicle.

Officers also received a complaint Saturday of a stolen dump trailer from a construction site in Beaver Bank. The black 2008 Bri-Mar DT71, 6×12 dump trailer was bearing Nova Scotia plate T288290.

That theft happened sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.