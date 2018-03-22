RCMP investigating attempted robbery on Nova Scotia walking trail

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery on a walking trail in Lower Sackville on Wednesday.
According to police, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man was walking the trails around First Lake when he was approached by two unknown men who demanded he empty his pockets.
The two men were reportedly wearing bandannas and carrying knives. The 25 year old ran and was able to escape unharmed.
Police say that they’re now looking for any information about the incident and the identities of their two suspects:
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020.
