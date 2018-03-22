RCMP investigating attempted robbery on Nova Scotia walking trail

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery on a walking trail in Lower Sackville on Wednesday.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man was walking the trails around First Lake when he was approached by two unknown men who demanded he empty his pockets.

The two men were reportedly wearing bandannas and carrying knives. The 25 year old ran and was able to escape unharmed.

Police say that they’re now looking for any information about the incident and the identities of their two suspects:

The first suspect is described as a white man in his late teens. He is six feet tall and of a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with no markings, dark sweat pants and a black bandanna.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his late teens. He is approximately five feet six inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hoodie with no markings, blue jeans and a black bandanna at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020.