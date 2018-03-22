Man charged with fleeing police, driving over 200 km/h

A 20-year-old man faces charges after police say a car was clocked at 200 km/h on a Nova Scotia highway on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the man now faces one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police.

According to police, at 2:43 p.m. a member of the Halifax District RCMP clocked a white Chevrolet Camaro travelling at over 200 km/h on Highway 102.

The Mountie attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off.

A short time later, a member of the Halifax Regional Police clocked the same vehicle travelling at 192 km/h in a school zone on Rocky Lake Drive.

Police say the driver passed several vehicles on a solid yellow line, facing oncoming traffic.

The driver refused to stop for police, the vehicle was not pursued and was last seen heading towards Waverly, N.S.

Police attempted to set up a roadblock on Waverly Road near Fall River, N.S., in order to stop the vehicle. Instead, the vehicle continued to travel at a very high rate of speed, swerving in and out of traffic and avoiding the police.

The vehicle was eventually located at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of an Irving gas station on Waverly Road. The driver was arrested without incident.

Marshall Ellis of Elderbank is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday to face the charges.

Police say that Ellis has also been issued two tickets for expired registration and operating a motor vehicle without a liability policy.