Man charged in Karen MacKenzie’s disappearance attempted to mislead police: documents

Halifax Regional Police believe that Owen Patrick Nelson assaulted Karen Lee MacKenzie around the time she was last seen alive and misled police, according to court documents obtained by Global News.

MacKenzie was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 95 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth. She was officially reported missing to police six days later, on March 3

READ: Halifax police charge man in connection with the disappearance of Karen MacKenzie

Investigators have not yet been able to locate MacKenzie’s body but have said that they believe the 40-year-old is dead.

Nelson, 41, was charged last week in connection with MacKenzie’s disappearance. He is accused of interfering with human remains, assault and two counts breach of probation.

WATCH: Man charged in connection to disappearance of Dartmouth woman appears in court

According to court documents, police believe that Nelson assaulted MacKenzie on or about Sunday, Feb, 25.

In addition, the documents allege that on or about March 3, Nelson intended to mislead police officers by reporting a missing person in order to “divert suspicious from himself.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

READ MORE: Disappearance of woman last seen in Dartmouth being treated as suspicious

Anyone with information about the case who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to come forward to Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.