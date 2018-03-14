Halifax police charge man in connection with the disappearance of Karen MacKenzie

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with the disappearance of a 40-year-old woman from Dartmouth

Owen Patrick Nelson, 40, of Dartmouth has been charged in connection with the disappearance of Karen Lee MacKenzie, who was last seen on Feb. 25.

According to police, Nelson was arrested yesterday at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the Highfield Park Drive area of Dartmouth. He faces charges of interfering with human remains, assault and two counts breach of probation.

Story continues below

MacKenzie was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 95 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth. She was officially reported missing to police six days later, on March 3.

Nelson is now scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

Investigators have released very little information about the circumstances surrounding MacKenzie’s disappearance and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5016.