Halifax police questioning man in connection with missing Dartmouth woman

Halifax Regional Police confirm they are questioning a man in connection with the disappearance of a 40-year-old woman.

Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 95 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth. She was officially reported missing to police six days later, on March 3.

Police will not confirm why they are questioning the man, whose name has not been released. No charges have been laid.

Investigators have released very little information about the circumstances surrounding MacKenzie’s disappearance, although they have said the case was suspicious.

MacKenzie is described as a white woman, five feet five inches tall, 141 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s believed she was wearing a green jacket and a matching backpack when she was last seen.

Police say the investigation into MacKenzie’s disappearance is ongoing and are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.