Still no updates in suspicious disappearance of Dartmouth’s Karen Lee MacKenzie

Halifax Regional Police say there has still been no sign of a missing 40-year-old woman.

Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 95 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.

She was officially reported missing to police six days later, on March 3.

Investigators are releasing very little information about the circumstances surrounding MacKenzie’s disappearance, although they continue to say that it’s suspicious.

They will not say if MacKenzie’s phone or bank accounts have been accessed since she was last seen.

On Monday, police officers and a forensic identification unit were at the apartment building in Highfield Park.

MacKenzie is described as a white woman, five-feet-five-inches tall, 141 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s believed she was wearing a green jacket and a matching backpack when she was last seen.

Police will not say if they have received any tips from the public in connection with their ongoing investigation into MacKenzie’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.